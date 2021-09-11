Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Caleres were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $866.39 million, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

