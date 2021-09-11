Creative Planning Acquires 211 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $151.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.