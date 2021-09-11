Covey Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics accounts for about 3.7% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 68.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 338.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after buying an additional 333,979 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 88.7% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total transaction of $419,332.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,708 shares in the company, valued at $38,717,250.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 26,802 shares valued at $2,996,801. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

CDLX stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 204,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

