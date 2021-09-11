Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $235,140,000.

Coupa Software stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUP. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.18.

In related news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

