Contrasting Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.4% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68% Toyota Motor 9.76% 12.76% 5.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and Toyota Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 18.84 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -188.69 Toyota Motor $256.74 billion 0.96 $21.11 billion $14.99 11.76

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Li Auto and Toyota Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 1 8 1 3.00 Toyota Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Li Auto presently has a consensus price target of $43.51, suggesting a potential upside of 44.12%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Li Auto on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories. It is also involved in the development of intelligent transport systems. The Financial Services segment offers purchase or lease financing to Toyota vehicle dealers and customers. It also provides retail leasing through lease contracts purchase by dealers. The All Others segment deals with the design and manufacture and sale of housing, telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.