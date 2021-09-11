Contrasting Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IV and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $26.76 million 39.02 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -5.07

Churchill Capital Corp IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IV and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Churchill Capital Corp IV and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.10%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Churchill Capital Corp IV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Churchill Capital Corp IV Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

