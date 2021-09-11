Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.59. 1,528,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,640. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.