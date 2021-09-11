Compound Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Compound coin can now be bought for $401.84 or 0.00880279 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $123.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

