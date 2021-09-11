Comparing Lufax (NYSE:LU) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lufax and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 26.34% 18.61% 5.82% SBI 15.01% 12.26% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lufax and SBI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion 2.49 $1.79 billion $0.95 8.47 SBI $5.11 billion 1.21 $762.32 million $2.80 9.56

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than SBI. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lufax and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax presently has a consensus target price of $15.85, indicating a potential upside of 96.93%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than SBI.

Summary

Lufax beats SBI on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services. The Asset Management Business segment provides private equity, venture capital fund management, M&A advisory, savings bank, online securities, commercial banking, investment advisory and management, fintech support, and rating information services; real estate secured loans; and rent guarantees for rental housing, as well as generates power using renewable energy. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops and distributes pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics; and researches and develops antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicines in the field of cancer and immunology. The company also offers investment advisory services on crypto-asset funds; operates a fund-raising platform; acquires securities; operates as a crypto-asset broker; develops, manufactures, and sells crypto-asset mining systems; operates and develops cybersecurity systems; provides blockchain platform; invests in real estate properties; and offers healthcare services, as well as engages in the mining of digital assets. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

