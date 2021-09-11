Comparing Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Health Catalyst and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $61.10, indicating a potential upside of 9.19%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than MassRoots.

Risk & Volatility

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and MassRoots’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $188.85 million 13.81 -$115.02 million ($1.64) -34.12 MassRoots $10,000.00 1,949.50 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -62.31% -24.68% -12.11% MassRoots N/A -207.62% 223,102.00%

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

