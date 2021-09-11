Comparing Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) & Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Chunghwa Telecom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.40 -$53.00 million N/A N/A Chunghwa Telecom $7.05 billion 4.35 $1.19 billion $1.46 27.09

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellcom Israel and Chunghwa Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Chunghwa Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32% Chunghwa Telecom 16.25% 8.90% 6.75%

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Cellcom Israel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence. Chunghwa Telecom was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

