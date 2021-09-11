Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

