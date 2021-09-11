Commerce Bank Sells 429 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

