Commerce Bank Sells 2,510 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $107.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $109.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.