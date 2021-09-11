Commerce Bank Sells 2,392 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

