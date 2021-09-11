Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of O opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

