Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $256.70 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $261.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

