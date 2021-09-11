Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after buying an additional 1,491,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $26.78 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.