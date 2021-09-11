Color Platform (CLR) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $343,073.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,400.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.76 or 0.01400335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.93 or 0.00537293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00347461 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00035571 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

