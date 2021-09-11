CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $4.75 Average PT from Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get CohBar alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in CohBar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CohBar by 29.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CohBar by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CohBar by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWBR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 682,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,367. The company has a market cap of $76.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.