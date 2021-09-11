Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $305.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -3.60. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

