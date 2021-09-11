City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.