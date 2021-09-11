Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,816,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344,742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $297,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $173.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,366. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average of $158.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.