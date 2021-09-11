Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Citi Trends worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $4,251,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $2,894,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $2,665,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $79.27 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $736.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,462 shares of company stock worth $1,963,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.