Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 336.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 267,120 shares during the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 28.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,663,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,386 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

CTRN stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

