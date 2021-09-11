Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.77.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

