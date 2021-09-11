Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.77.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $103.25.
In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
