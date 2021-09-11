CIBC Reaffirms Sell Rating for Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

Acadian Timber stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

