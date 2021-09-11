Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

