Christopher C. Grisanti Purchases 2,500 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 305,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

