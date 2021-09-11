Christopher C. Grisanti Purchases 2,500 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
