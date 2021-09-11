Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.84.

In other Chorus news, insider Jack Matthews acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.78 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of A$50,850.00 ($36,321.43).

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

