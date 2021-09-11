Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend by 73.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,062. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Choice Hotels International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Choice Hotels International worth $88,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.