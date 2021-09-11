Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,150.00 at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,786.60.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,901.03 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,940.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,807.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,560.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

