Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,776.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,793.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,901.03 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,807.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,560.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

