China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 666,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 320,457 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at $2,699,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 78.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 256,738 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 5.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

