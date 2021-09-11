Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 118.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Shares of CVX opened at $96.07 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.58. The stock has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

