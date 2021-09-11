Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $475.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

