Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

