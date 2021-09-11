CHADS VC Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $113.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00161739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00043740 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,830,808 coins and its circulating supply is 47,055,415 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

