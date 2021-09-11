Chad N. Boudreaux Sells 999 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HII stock opened at $198.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.80.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.