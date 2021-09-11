Chad N. Boudreaux Sells 999 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HII stock opened at $198.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.80.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.