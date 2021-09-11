Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $154.34 on Major Exchanges

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $40,083.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for about $154.34 or 0.00337810 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00130197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00183138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,667.04 or 0.99955716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.10 or 0.07135683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00869404 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,494 coins and its circulating supply is 7,494 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.