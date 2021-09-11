Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

CPF stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $661.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

