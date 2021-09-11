Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

CNTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,534. Centogene has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of -2.15.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 50.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 8.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 126.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the second quarter worth about $406,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

