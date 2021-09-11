Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $21.05

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $25.00. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 1,153 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.21.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.