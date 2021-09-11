Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Centerra Gold to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.93.

CG opened at C$8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -9.75%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

