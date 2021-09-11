Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 549,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Bank of America by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

BAC opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.