Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 668 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.53% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $80.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

