Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.18 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

