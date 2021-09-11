Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $246.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $251.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average of $224.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.