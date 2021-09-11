Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

