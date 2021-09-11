Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 2,318 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

